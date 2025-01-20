Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $268,507.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,622.08. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 86,578 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $4,895,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,662,410.92. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $49.84 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

