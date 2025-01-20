Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $238.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.42. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $222.53 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

