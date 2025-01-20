Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. Datadog has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. The trade was a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,679 shares of company stock worth $88,668,671. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

