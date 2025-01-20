Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,003.17. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,518 shares of company stock worth $1,469,382 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $24,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after purchasing an additional 903,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,546,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

