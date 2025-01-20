Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.