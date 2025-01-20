Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PLOW opened at $24.76 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $571.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

