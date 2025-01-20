DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DraftKings by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,366,158. The trade was a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,183 shares of company stock valued at $41,303,025. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

