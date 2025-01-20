Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 540,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

