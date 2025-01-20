Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 540,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 33.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

