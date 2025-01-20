Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,908,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,087.77.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,897.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,935.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

