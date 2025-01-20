Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 77.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $184,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.