EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $136.70 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

