Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after acquiring an additional 398,494 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This trade represents a 9.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,412 shares of company stock worth $18,826,100. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $915.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $941.64 and its 200-day moving average is $876.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.81.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

