Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 61.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 21.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

