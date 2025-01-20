Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

