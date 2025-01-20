Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,437.20. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

