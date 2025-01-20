First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FHN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.54 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in First Horizon by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

