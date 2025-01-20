First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 299 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average is $224.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.