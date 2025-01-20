First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stake Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AIRR stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
