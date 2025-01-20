Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

FURY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

