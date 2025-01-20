Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FURY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 2.0 %
FURY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.59.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fury Gold Mines
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.