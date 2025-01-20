Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.00.

About Gambling.com Group

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.