Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,851,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

