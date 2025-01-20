Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 67.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

