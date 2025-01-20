Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $410,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 89.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,476,000 after purchasing an additional 212,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.