Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $7,186,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,340.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SKX opened at $70.09 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.