Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

