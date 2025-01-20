Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 62 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 193.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $351.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.89.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

