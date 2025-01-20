Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 911 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 184.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 69.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

