GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 206.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

