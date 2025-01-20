Geller Advisors LLC Sells 15,309 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geller Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NVDA opened at $137.71 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

