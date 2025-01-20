German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.27% of German American Bancorp worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 160.1% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 514,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 316,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,557,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upgraded German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on German American Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.