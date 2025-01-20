Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,083,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $66.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

