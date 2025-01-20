Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.0% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after buying an additional 3,283,380 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $137.71 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

