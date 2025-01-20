Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $2.03 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
