Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $2.03 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

