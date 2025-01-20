Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $54.80 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

