Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $54.80 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
