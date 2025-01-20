H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 43.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $88.12 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $90.66. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEES. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

