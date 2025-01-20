Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

OHI stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

