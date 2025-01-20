Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 52,284 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,122.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 526,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Prothena by 42.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

