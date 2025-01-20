Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,231,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

VLO opened at $141.21 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

