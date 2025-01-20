Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,636 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

