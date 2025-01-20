Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 178,281 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178,281 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

