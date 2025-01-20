Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,840 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 254.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BEN opened at $19.56 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

