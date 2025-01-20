Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 133,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.15.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $201.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

