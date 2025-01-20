Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 6,036 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after buying an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $260.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

