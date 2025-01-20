IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Down 58.2% – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 58.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.67 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.72). 9,236,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 876% from the average session volume of 946,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.79 million, a PE ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.92.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

