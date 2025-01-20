IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Down 58.2% – Here’s Why

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 58.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.67 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.72). 9,236,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 876% from the average session volume of 946,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.92. The company has a market cap of £56.79 million, a PE ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

