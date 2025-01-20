Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Information Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 824,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on III shares. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Information Services Group

In other news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 15,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $50,501.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,782.30. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,931 shares of company stock worth $150,425. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.11%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

