Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

