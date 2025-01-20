Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJD. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $326.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

