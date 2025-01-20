Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.63 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

